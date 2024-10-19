Samsung Galaxy S25 rumors: Specs, release date, price, and more

It seems like Samsung just announced the Galaxy S24 lineup, but it's almost been a year. And you know what that means — it's time to start looking out for the biggest Galaxy S25 rumors as we approach its potential release window in early 2025.

We're still a few months away from the Galaxy S25's likely announcement date, but there are plenty of rumors to sustain us until then. With a possible deviation from Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 chips and beautifully thin bezels (fingers crossed), I can't wait to see more renders and leaks of the Galaxy S25 as we approach its release date.

Here's all the info we've rounded up so far on the Samsung Galaxy S25 flagship, from its likely release date and launch price to its design changes and expected spec upgrades.

Samsung doesn't always release its new Galaxy S lineup in the same month every year, but we can still guess a general timeframe.

Based on historical releases, we're expecting the Galaxy S25, with the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, to be released in early 2025. However, it's unclear which month Samsung may launch its next smartphone lineup.

Galaxy S24 release: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Galaxy S23 release: February 17, 2023

February 17, 2023 Galaxy S22 release: February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022 Galaxy S21 release: January 29, 2021

Over the past four years, Samsung has launched new Galaxy S series phones in late January or February. For comparison, early Galaxy S series phones used to release in late May and June, so Samsung has historically been pushing the release date up — perhaps eventually Samsung flagships will launch alongside Apple flagships in September, who knows?

For that reason, I think it's a safe bet to assume Samsung will try to match its January release date for the Galaxy S24 lineup, or maybe even shoot for a little earlier.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As far as price goes, Samsung has reliably kept the launch price for its base Galaxy S series phone at $799 for the past four lineups. Hopefully, that won't change with the Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S24 base launch price: $799

$799 Galaxy S23 base launch price: $799

$799 Galaxy S22 base launch price: $799

$799 Galaxy S21 base launch price: $799

Samsung Galaxy S25 design

The only smartphone in Samsung's Galaxy S25 lineup that looks like it's getting a slight design change is the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will reportedly (via Android Headlines) transform its sharp corners into softer, slightly rounded corners (though not as rounded as the S21 Ultra, somewhere in between).

(Image credit: OnLeaks/Android Headline)

The Galaxy S25, on the other hand, will look almost identical to the Galaxy S24. According to Android Headlines, the Galaxy S25 will likely feature the same 6.2-inch display as the Galaxy S24, but differ in dimensions. The Galaxy S25 will reportedly measure 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2 mm, slightly smaller than the Galaxy S24's dimensions of 147 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm.

Samsung Galaxy S25 specs

Samsung's current Galaxy S24 lineup sports Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chips, from the base Galaxy S24 to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The upcoming Galaxy S25 lineup might not follow suit.

In an article on the Google DeepMind website (via Tom's Guide), Google's team seemed to be hinting at possibly some of Samsung's Galaxy S lineup being powered by a MediaTek chipset rather than its long-standing Qualcomm chip upgrade. As of October 8, the implicating quote has been removed from the Google DeepMind article, so now there's no mention of a MediaTek Dimensity chip or Samsung.

If Samsung does reserve the more expensive Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chips for its most premium phone — the Galaxy S25 Ultra — performance power and efficiency will be a greater deciding factor between the base Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

According to Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S25 is also expected to feature 12GB of RAM (along with the Galaxy S25 Plus), a base storage amount of 128GB, and a similar battery life to its predecessor with a 4,000 mAh battery.

(Image credit: Ice Universe)

Perhaps the most exciting rumored spec for the Galaxy S25 is its display. The Galaxy S25 display isn't expected to increase much in size, if at all, but it should have thinner bezels than the Galaxy S24.

A fairly reliable tipster, Ice Universe, shared an image (via Android Headlines) of tempered glass screen protectors for Samsung's Galaxy S25 series phones — and they all indicate impressively thin bezels. Interestingly, it appears the Galaxy S25+ will have slightly thicker bezels than the Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 cameras

As of right now, we haven't heard any rumors on improvements to the Galaxy S25's camera array — and that's not necessarily a bad thing.

(Image credit: Future)

If the Galaxy S25 kept all the same camera specs as the Galaxy S24, it'd still be in great shape to take sharp, vibrant photos. Here's what the existing Galaxy S24 camera array looks like:

12MP front camera

50MP main wide rear camera

12MP ultra-wide rear camera

10MP telephoto rear camera

3x optical zoom, 2x optical quality, 20x space zoom

Outlook

I'm a sucker for a smartphone with stellar cameras, so the Galaxy S25 Ultra may have stolen my heart at the moment, but the Galaxy S25 is looking to be a solid, budget-friendly option for those just looking for a great phone with next-gen performance improvements.

We're obviously still quite a long ways away from the Galaxy S25 launch, so we'll surely hear more rumors and reports over the next year to update this post. But for now, it seems the Galaxy S25 is worth waiting for if you think your existing phone could hold on for a couple more months.

For more news, rumors, and updates on everything related to the Samsung Galaxy S25 and all things tech, follow Laptop Mag on X, Facebook, and Flipboard for the latest news as it arrives.