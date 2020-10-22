Windows 10 update fixes fatal bug: What to do now

Late is better than never, I suppose. It has been several months since an annoying flaw in Windows 10 was first uncovered — now Microsoft is finally releasing a fix.

As reported by Windows Latest, an upcoming Windows 10 update will resolve a bug that caused some devices to get stuck in an installation loop. The problem affects users who try to apply updates from Windows Update, but instead, the OS attempts to install an older version of Intel graphics drivers.

Those who have encountered this bug receive a frustrating notice, “A current driver on your PC may be better than the driver we’re trying to install. We’ll keep trying to install."

What might sound like a proactive step is actually Windows 10 trying to roll back your graphics drivers even though your system already has the latest and greatest version installed.

Microsoft releases a fix

The good news is that Microsoft has heard users' complaints and confirmed that a patch has arrived to prevent your computer from entering an endless loop.

“We’ve made an update with the Insider Dev Channel builds so that this error will no longer be shown going forward,” Microsoft said.

Now we can only hope that the solution gets rolled out to users in the next update or on Patch Tuesday (the second Tuesday of each month, or November 10 in this case). Once the update gets pushed through, it will install automatically or you can follow our guide on how to manually update Windows 10.

If you can't wait for the fix to arrive on your PC, there are several workarounds, although none are ideal. Apart from reinstalling Windows 10, one potential solution floating around forums is to remove existing drivers (and use Microsoft's basic display drivers) then install the update through Windows Update.

The last Windows 10 feature update of 2020 was released earlier this week, bringing with it several new features and enhancements. Our Windows 10 October update article highlights the five top changes coming to the operating system.