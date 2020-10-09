Windows 10 update could bring major changes to the setup process

One of the most annoying things about reviewing a new Windows 10 laptop is the setup process. Cortana, with its droning voice, is irritating enough for me to quickly search for the mute key.

Fortunately, changes coming to the Windows 10 initial startup process could soon allow for a Cortana-free setup. Posted by well-regarded leaker Albacore, a video showing the new Windows 10X OOBE (out of box experience) gives us a glimpse at what could soon arrive on Windows 10. How do we know? Because the new setup process is already being tested in the latest build (version 20231) of Windows 10.

The Windows 10X OOBE is coming to desktop! Here's a video of it in action in build 20231. pic.twitter.com/jZXVZT62qjOctober 8, 2020

Along with silencing Cortana, the new initial startup process will tailor your system based on how you plan to use it.

"Based on feedback, we’re exploring adding a page to Windows setup (OOBE) to help better understand how you plan to use your device and aid in customizing your device given your intended usage," Microsoft wrote in a blog post.

As you can see, Microsoft is only "exploring" this idea, but if it does roll out, users will be able to choose from several categories, including Gaming, Family, Creativity, Schoolwork, Entertainment and Business. Windows 10 will adapt based on the option chosen. For example, gamers will be greeted by an OS that is more capable of playing games and alerting you to new releases.

It's a novel idea but we're not clear how it all works. In the preview build, Windows 10 doesn't change based on your selection — it shows you the different choices but the OS is no different whether you choose Gaming or Business.

We're eager to see how this feature evolves over time and whether it gets pushed out to all Windows 10 users in the future.