Windows 10 File Explorer will get overhauled in huge 2020 update

The hair-pulling, frustrating experience of searching for documents and folders on your PC may be mitigated by Microsoft's upcoming overhaul of Windows 10's File Explorer, WinCentral reports (via TechRadar).

The release of Windows 10 20H1, the first huge Windows 10 update coming later this year, is scheduled for March/April 2020. This spring rejuvenation will bring along an improvement of the wonky File Explorer search tool.

File explorer enhancements will include receiving auto-suggestions from a drop-down menu as you type your search query, and clicking said suggested entries will launch your desired files.

As Windows 10 stands today, users must currently type out their full search query -- auto suggestions are non-existent -- before they can hit enter and dig for files and documents.

The Spring 2020 Windows 10 update will also bring some much-needed OneDrive-friendly changes.

For a device that has tablet mode enabled, the File Explorer will transform into a touch-optimized UI.

The buzz about Windows 10's move to overhaul the File Explorer spread like wildfire when a Microsoft job posting revealed that the tech giant was seeking an engineer to enhance the search tool.

"We lead the way on creating and improving File Explorer user experiences," the job posting said. "Join our team of unique individuals as we merge our rich history of familiar experiences with modern innovations to create the worlds’ best PC."

Another job posting unveiled that Microsoft is working on enhancing the classic MSPaint program and Windows Photos app.

The highly-anticipated spring update will come with many more improvements, including some useful additions to Task Manager, such as GPU monitoring and the ability to see one's disk type (e.g. SSD).