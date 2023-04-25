Whoa! Alienware x17 with RTX 3080 is $1,150 off right now

The excellent Alienware X17 is hugely discounts in Dell's sitewide spring sale (opens in new tab). With Alienware RTX 4080 laptops (opens in new tab)now on shelves, previous-gen RTX 30 Series gaming laptops are hiting rock-bottom prices.

One standout deal we love is the Alienware x17 R2 with RTX 3080 GPU for $1999. That's a colossal savings of $1,150 and the lowest price we've seen for this Alienware laptop.

As far as gaming laptop deals go, this is one of the best markdowns of the season.

If that's too rich for your blood, Dell offers the Alienware X15 RTX 3070 Ti laptop for $1,599 ($900 off).

Alienware x17 R2 RTX 3080: $3,149 $1,999 @ Dell

Alienware is renowned for its attractive, high-performance gaming laptops. The Alienware X17 R2 is at the top of the totem pole and is powerful enough to replace your desktop. This gaming laptop machine packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 12th gen Intel i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 16GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

In our Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's incredibly fast transfer speeds. After thorough testing, we have the Alienware X17 R2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-start and our Editor's Choice Award.

As expected in real world tests, the Alienware X17 R2 took everything we threw at it and never faltered. It easily juggled a staggering 70 Google Chrome tabs consisting of Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides with several tabs of Laptop Mag, Google Analytics, Tweetdeck and Google Drive in Google Chrome. Even with a few YouTube videos playing and a Twitch stream going, the Alienware didn’t flinch.

In our lab, the Alienware x17 R2 notched a high score of $13,710 on the Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test. It beat the premium gaming laptop average of 6,922 and is on par with the MSI GE76 Raider 's score of 13,456.

With a weight of 7.1 pounds and 0.8 inches thin, the Alienware X17 R2 has a bit of heft to it. It's lighter and thinner than the MSI GE76 Raider (8.8 pounds, 1 inch) and heavier than the Razer Blade 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches).

If you're lin the market for a powerful gaming-specific laptop, you can't go wrong with Alienware X17 R2.