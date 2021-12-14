WhatsApp will hide 'Last Seen' status from strangers by default

WhatsApp has doubled down on privacy ever since updating its policy on how the Facebook-owned app collects and uses data from chats earlier this year. As a cherry on top, the messaging platform has made changes to its "Last Seen" feature.



Instead of rooting through settings to disable your "Last Seen" status, WhatsApp has updated its settings so users you haven't chatted with before won't know if and when you are active on the app. Now, the feature is set to only "My Contacts" by default.

It’s a new security feature. Got this reply from support today. If the person has not got your number in their contacts, or you haven’t sent one message between you, last seen/online is no longer visible. pic.twitter.com/qLPtC6rPOADecember 7, 2021 See more

"To improve the privacy and security of our users, we're making it harder for people you don't know and haven't chatted with from seeing your last seen and online presence on WhatsApp," the messaging platform stated. "This will not change anything between you and your friends, family, and businesses who you know or have previously messaged."



As spotted by WABetaInfo, the report points out that third-party apps on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store have the ability to log a user's "Last Seen" and active status on WhatsApp — similar to email tracking. Since this status is now changed by default, a random user striking up a conversation won't be able to log this data.



WhatsApp allows users to change their status to "Everyone," "My Contacts," and "Nobody," with that last one disabling the function altogether. Unless you add a contact to your smartphone, however, then no one will see your online status automatically.



The messaging platform has gone through a number of changes recently, including rolling out the ability to send disappearing photos and videos on WhatsApp and now being a native app on Windows 11. For more of the best security apps to stay secure online, we've got you covered.