Walmart comes out swinging with this anti-Prime Day $90 saver on the Asus VivoBook 14

Walmart comes out swinging with this deal on an entry-level laptop perfect for the young student in your life. The Asus VivoBook 14 comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150U, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD, and is a super affordable option for any student's first laptop.

The 14-inch VivoBook is perfect for pushing documents, binge-watching videos, and is a solid little all-around laptop you will find yourself carrying around at home. You can pick one up now at Walmart and save $90 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 14: was $319 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This VivoBook 14-inch FHD laptop comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 315OU CPU, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and Windows 10 Home edition. Save $90 and pick up this cool entry-level laptop for under $230 at Walmart today!

The VivoBook 14 comes with a nice assortment of ports featuring an HMDI port, two USB Type-A ports, and a USB Type-C port. This VivoBook 14 has an 8-hour battery life meaning you'll get a full day's use out of it before needing to charge.

For just $219, you get great performance, nice ergonomic styling, and 8 hours of battery life. Act now and save $90 on this Asus VivoBook 14 at Walmart (opens in new tab).



For more brilliant Prime Day laptop deals, we've got you covered.