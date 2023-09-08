This invisible iPhone 15 Pro upgrade could be a gamechanger for battery life

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will come with the 3nm A17 Bionic chip and bring unheard-of performance improvements. Although he mentions the possibility of additional memory, others state we could also see more storage.

We know from previous reports that Apple has cornered the market on chip foundry TSMC's 3nm process chips, but sadly, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will come with the slower A16 from the iPhone 14. However, there could be a more critical improvement thanks to the A17, which may not be getting enough attention.

Battery life

Sure, you can shoot a movie on an iPhone and take amazing photos, not to mention handle email, documents, and watch content till you pass out. However, these things are pointless if you only have a few hours of battery life. I forgot to mention you can also answer text and, god forbid, make an actual phone call.

Although the iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an excellent 14 hours and 42 minutes in our review, the rest of the iPhone 14 lineup all took a step backward in battery life. Gurman doesn't give a battery life estimate, but he states that the battery life could be "the biggest enhancement" we get with the iPhone 15 Pro series of devices.

In my experience, when battery life improvements are discussed in those terms, we should expect at least a 15-20% boost, which could push the iPhone 15 Pro to nearly 13 hours and the iPhone 15 Pro Max to over 17 hours, but we'll have to see once we get them in our labs.

With the Apple "Wonderlust" event in just a few days, we will keep you posted on everything iPhone 15 and report live on everything coming out of Cupertino on September 12.