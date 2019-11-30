This $599 Asus Tuf gaming laptop with 120Hz display is a killer Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals won't stop until your wallet and my wallet are both empty (it's getting there), and right now you can pick up the Asus TUF FX505DT Gaming Laptop for just a measly $599, at $100 off. Just for the components alone, like its GTX 1650 GPU and a 120Hz display, you could argue this is one of the top cheap gaming laptop under $1,000 that you can buy.

While we haven't fully reviewed the Asus TUF FX505DT Gaming Laptop, we have reviewed a couple of its cousins, which ranged from okay to good, but never bad.

This model is outfitted with an AMD Ryzen 5 R5-3550H processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD, which are pretty good specs for the price. But top that off with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and now we're talking. This might be one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals around.

