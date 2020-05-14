ThinkPad X1 Carbon now $860 off in Lenovo Memorial Day sale

Memorial Day is approaching and Lenovo is wasting no time offering shoppers a sneak peek at early laptop deals. The PC manufacturer is holding a sitewide sale that takes up to 62% off select ThinkPad X1 Carbon business laptops.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 for $2,108 via coupon code, "EXTRAFIVE". Normally priced at $2,219, that's $100 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this 10th Gen Intel Core laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals available this week.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: was $2,219 now $2,108 @ Lenovo

This ThinkPad X1 Carbon 8th Gen packs a 14-inch, 1080p IPS display with privacy option, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. For a limited time, take $111 off via Lenovo coupon code, "EXTRAFIVE".

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,149 now $1,289 Lenovo

Lenovo is currently taking up to 62% off various configuration X1 Carbon laptops. Get 10th Gen Core processing power starting at $1,353 via coupon code, "THINKMAY". This model packs a 14-inch, 1080p display, an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. This deal ends May 17.View Deal

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) packs specs that are on par with some of today's best laptops.

It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display with privacy guard, a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon review, we liked its lightweight and durable design, as well as its new PrivacyGuard display and keyboard layout.

The 8th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is nearly identical to its predecessor. The laptop's lid has a carbon-fiber weave, which was introduced on select 7th Gen models. Just about the only difference is that Lenovo repositioned the X1 Carbon decal to just below the ThinkPad logo.

At 0.6 inches thick and just 2.4 pounds, the 8th Gen ThinkPad is as thin and yet lighter than the new MacBook Pro (0.6 inches, 3.1 pounds) and Dell XPS 13 (0.6 inches, 2.8 pounds).

As part of the sale, Lenovo also offers the Editor's Choice ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,289 ($860 off) via coupon "THINKMAY".

However, if you're looking for a laptop with 10th Gen Intel power, the Gen 8 ThinkPad X1 Carbon is a worthy successor.

Lenovo's Memorial Day Sneak Peek ends May 17.