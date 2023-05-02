The Ultimate Home Office Awards are back — Last chance to enter your product!

The Ultimate Home Office Award (opens in new tab)s are back for 2023 — spotlighting the best hardware and software for working from home! And today is your last chance to enter.

Presented by Laptop Mag, you will see the cream of the crop for getting stuff done, including the best laptops of course, along with the chair to sit in, the best USB-C docks to ensure everything is connected, the best webcams and microphones to chat with co-workers, and much more. Award winners will represent the very best options for anyone working from home.

If your company creates a product or service that helps remote or hybrid workers stay productive while working from home, then we want to hear from you!

Across 18 categories, the Ultimate Home Office Awards cover everything you could need to create the perfect home office. Our team at Laptop Mag is comprised of remote workers and those splitting time between home and office, so we are perfectly positioned to help our readers find the best solutions for their ultimate home offices.

How to enter the Ultimate Home Office Awards

Submissions are open now for the Ultimate Home Office Awards and if your company has a product or service that is a great solution for those working from home you should submit it today! Entering is free and completing the submission form should just take a few minutes. Submissions are open until May 5 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

For the full details visit the Ultimate Home Office Awards (opens in new tab).