The HP Spectre x360 for $300 off is the best laptop deal of 2020 (so far)

The new year is kicking off with one of the best laptop deals we've seen since Black Friday. Best Buy is selling the latest HP Spectre x360 13 for just $999 after a generous $300 discount.

Best of all, the model on sale has some beefy specs, including a new Intel 10th Gen Core i7 CPU and 512GB of storage. Given the price-to-performance ratio, this is the best laptop deal we've seen (so far) in 2020.

The Spectre x360 13 is the best 2-in-1 laptop on the market right now, so we strongly recommend jumping on this deal before it disappears.

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops and the best 2-in-1 you can buy. This specific model packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

The latest Spectre x360 13 is one of the best laptops around. In our Spectre x360 13 review, we praised the machine for its attractive, ultraportable chassis, bright and vivid display, and comfortable keyboard.

Compared to the previous models, this Spectre x360 13 has narrow bezels that draw your eyes into its 13.3-inch display and reduce the laptop's overall dimensions. This version also packs Intel's latest 10th Gen Ice Lake processor, which offers blistering performance and surprisingly capable integrated graphics.

Reducing the size of a laptop typically leads to all sorts of compromises, but not with the Spectre x360 13. To avoid the dreaded 'nosecam' HP crafted the world's smallest IR webcam and put it on the top bezel. And so you can still connect your legacy peripherals, the Spectre x360 13 has a drop-jaw hinge that houses a full USB Type-A port.

This is an outstanding deal on one of the best laptops available today, so you won't want to miss out on it.