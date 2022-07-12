Swipe this HP 15-inch laptop with AMD Ryzen for under $500 on Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 is heating up with a crazy bundle of discounts, and the HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 is now down to just under $500.



Right now, you can swipe the HP Laptop 15 for just $409 on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a great deal considering its original $553 price tag, and if you're after a sleek, reliable laptop for work, you can't go wrong with HP's lineup of laptops. A 15-inch laptop with commendable specs under the hood for under $500 is worth considering.

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 15 (ef2025nr): was $553 now $499 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This HP 15 with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U is now just $499. For those after a reliable laptop for work or consuming content, you can't go wrong with this 15-inch notebook, boasting 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Windows 11.

HP develops some of the best laptops for professionals, and this HP 15 is no different. Sporting AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU power, AMD Radeon Graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256GB for storage, this is a deal worth considering since it's now under $500.



Running the latest Windows 11 OS, this HP 15 is ready to take on plenty of multi-tasking. While it may not boast the best screen resolution (1366 x 768), it will work great for those writing documents on Google Docs or Microsoft Word, making detailed tables in Microsoft Excel, and more.



Whether you need an affordable laptop for school or college, or need a slim, portable notebook to get things done while on the move, this HP Laptop 15 (ef2025nr) will do the trick.



