Surface Laptop 5 hits lowest price of the year — save $350 at Best Buy

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 is at its best price yet this Dads & Grads season. Best Buy currently offers the 512GB model Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $949. It normally costs $1,299, so that's a whopping $350 in savings.

This is the lowest price we've seen for this Surface Laptop 5 configuration. In fact, it's one of the best Surface device deals we've seen this year.

As an alternative, Best Buy offers the 256GB Surface Laptop 5 for $899 ($100 off).

Surface Laptop 5 deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $949 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 5 this deal packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touchscreen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Xe graphics. The laptop's 512GB of SSD storage affords you double the storage of the 256GB base model.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speaker, tactile, clicky keyboard and slim, premium design. Although we expected better performance and battery life out of it, a Windows 11 software update appears to have fixed the issue. Surface Laptop 5 reviews from happy customers on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners at Best Buy praise the laptop's fast performance, battery life and sophisticated design.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Laptop 5 has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support and Surface Connect port. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

Now $350 off, the Surface Laptop 5 is a no-brainer if you're looking for a sub-$950 premium touchscreen notebook.