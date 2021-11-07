Stray: Everything we know so far

There are plenty of AAA titles stacking the next few years, but among the fray lies an adorable little game called Stray, which follows a stray cat through a dystopian world.

Stray is developed by BlueTwelve Studio, a small team from the south of France, and published by Annapurna Interactive. Thanks to a few trailers, we already have an idea what the game is about, what the game feels like to play, and most importantly, when it’s launching. Sorry, Xbox fans, you’re going to miss out on this one.

Here’s everything we know about Stray so far.

Stray’s July 2021 official gameplay trailer revealed that the game would launch Early 2022 for PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC. It’s unclear if it’ll ever launch on Xbox, but if it does, it would make an excellent entry to its valued Game Pass service.

Keep in mind that Early 2022 can be anywhere between January to March, but since there’s no definitive release date, it could get delayed.

Stray story

Stray has a rather simple story. It’s about a cat that finds himself in a dystopian world run by robots, and he’s trying to find a way back to his family.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

Eventually, the main catracter (ha) meets a drone named B12 who helps him translate the robot language as well as store and use items found throughout the world. From what we can discern through the trailer, there doesn’t seem to be any other cats around, but the robots aren’t particularly perturbed that a feline walks among them. They have some bigger issues to deal with, like the creepy face-hugger-looking enemies known as the Zurks.

I’m excited to learn more about the world of Stray and what happened to this world, if it even is the world as we know it.

Stray gameplay

In Stray, you play as a cat, and that might not seem as exciting as your average AAA high-octane average game, but it’s definitely cuter.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

This is a third-person adventure game that has you explore, platform, and puzzle-solve your way through a dystopian city. Once you find B12, you’ll be able to use certain items, and even defend yourself against the Zurks that will attack you in swarms. Apart from using B12 to defend yourself, your only other option is to run or shake them off you when they pounce.

It seems like there’s plenty of interaction the player can encounter thanks to B12’s translations. In the trailer, we saw the cat hand over a piece of sheet music to a street performer, and the robot started playing music on their guitar while the main character snuggled up in a pillow (so cute).

I wouldn’t necessarily call Stray a “platforming” game from what we’ve seen, and that’s because there’s no accuracy involved. You simply click the prompted button, and you’re there. There’s some pros and cons to this. One pro is that it makes the cat’s leaps look graceful like a cat should be. The con, of course, is that it takes away a potential gameplay element from the player. But overall, Stray is more of an adventure-puzzle game than it is a platforming game.

Hopefully, those Zurk chase sequences are as exciting as they look because I am worried because Stray doesn’t look particularly difficult.

Stray PC requirements

Yay, Stray is launching on PC. Unfortunately, we don’t have any recommended specs as of yet, but Stray does have an entry on Steam, so we imagine it’ll be updated eventually.

(Image credit: Annapurna Interactive)

As far as specs go, I have to venture a guess that the best cheap gaming laptops will be more than capable of handling Stray. It doesn’t look graphically intensive. That’s not to say that it doesn’t look good because the art design is stunning, but I don’t see it needing a tank to run in the future.

Outlook

It’s rare that we get a unique and fun game like Stray launching amongst a sea of homogeneous AAA games, so we’re super excited to jump in when it launches.

My wife was also hyped when the trailer first launched because she loves cats. Maybe there will be some co-op capabilities with B12 -- It would be fun to play this alongside her.