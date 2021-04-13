Save big on HP Omen 15z gaming laptop with RTX 3070 GPU with special discount code

When it comes to finding the best gaming laptop deals, you need to find those that offer a vast amount of pure power at prices cut to give you serious value for money.

This HP Omen 15z offers exactly that. The beasty 15-inch gaming laptop with RTX 3070 GPU is now $85 off with discount code SPR21SAV5.

HP Omen 15 deal

HP Omen 15z gaming laptop: was $1,709.99 now $1,624.49 @ HP with code SPR21SAV5

The performance is as blistering under the hood as the price is incredible value. This configuration of HP’s Omen 15z features an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, Nvidia's latest RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD. Up top is a buttery smooth FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and powerful speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.View Deal

As you will find in our HP Omen 15 review , this is a great portable gaming rig made even better by this huge saving.

It is an attractive system — stuffing all of its power into a sleek chassis with a restrained design that looks good in any setup. But of course, the big headlines here lie under the hood.

On the bleeding edge of gaming PC tech, you will find a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB GDDR6. Multitasking is handled by 8GB DDR4 RAM and even the most space-hungry games load fast on the 512GB M.2 SSD.

For immersive gaming, there’s a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and dual speakers with DTX: X Ultra technology. This, along with all the I/O you need to plug this into any setup or play portably, makes for a tempting option for gaming enthusiasts.