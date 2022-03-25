Samsung takes $400 off the versatile Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha 2-in-1 notebook

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha notebook is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Right now, the Samsung Discover Spring Event offers this versatile machine for a fraction of the price.

During the sale, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha for $649. That's a staggering $400 in savings and this Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha's lowest price ever. As far as laptop deals go, it's among the best we've seen this year.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha 2-in-1 Laptop: was $1,049 now $649 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha 2-in-1 laptop. Great for college students, creators and anyone else looking for a versatile notebook. This fully-loaded Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha packs a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. This deal ends March 27.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha 2-in-1 has a 360-degree hinge design. This lets you convert it into a big-screen tablet for taking notes or tent mode for watching movies or presenting.

The laptop in this deal boasts a 13-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen for an immersive viewing experience. This same QLED technology seen on Samsung QLED TVs improves color, light management, and energy efficiency.

Powered by a 2.8-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM, this laptop is built for multitasking. Meanwhile a 512GB SSD supplies you with ample storage for safe-keeping important files.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Galaxy Book Flex 15 review, we loved its super bright, QLED touch screen, epic battery life, and Samsung DeX support. The Galaxy Book Flex Alpha boasts these same attributes, minus S-Pen and wireless PowerShare support. Samsung promises you'll get up to 18.5 hours of battery life with the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha.

With a weight of 2.62 pounds and measuring 12 x 7.95 x 0.55, the Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha is lighter and thinner than its competitors. It's lighter and thinner than the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches), HP Spectre x360 13 OLED (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), and Lenovo Yoga 9i (3 pounds, 12.6 x 8.5 x 0.6 inches). Port-wise, it equips you with a Thunderbolt 4 and 2 UBC Type-C port for connecting peripherals. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 covers your wireless connectivity needs

If you're looking for an ultraportable 2-in-1 laptop, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha.

This deal ends March 27.