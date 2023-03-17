Replace Siri with ChatGPT — get better responses from your iPhone

By Kimberly Gedeon
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

"Replace ChatGPT with Siri" is one of Google's top-searched queries, and we can't help but laugh. Let's face it: Siri is a voice assistant who delivers unsatisfactory answers to our questions sometimes. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is an AI phenomenon that took the world by storm with its impressive intelligent answers (doled out with a human touch).

Fortunately, there is a way to replace ChatGPT with Siri. All you need to do is install a third-party iOS app from the Apple App Store.

To transform Siri into ChatGPT, you'll need to install the Lori - ChatGPT Client app from the Apple App Store. As the app name suggests, the developer named this AI "Lori," but OpenAI's ChatGPT powers it.

Without further ado, here's how to replace Siri with ChatGPT.

1. Open the Lori - ChatGPT Client app.

2. Tap on the Settings icon.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Siri.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on Add Shortcut followed by Add Shortcut again.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Go to the Shortcuts app.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap on All Shortcuts.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

7. Press and hold the Cut pineapple shortcut.

8. Tap on Rename and type in "GPT" (or whatever floats your boat).

Replace Siri with ChatGPT

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

9. Now, see if you can beckon ChatGPT-based Lori. Say, "Hey Siri, GPT." In response, you should hear, "Hi, it's Lori! How can I help you?" Now, you can ask ChatGPT, er, I mean "Lori" anything you want.

You can also engage with ChatGPT via the chat field inside the Lori app.  And don't worry, if you miss ol' faithful, you can still access Siri by saying "Hey Siri" as usual.

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!