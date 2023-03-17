Replace Siri with ChatGPT — get better responses from your iPhone

"Replace ChatGPT with Siri" is one of Google's top-searched queries, and we can't help but laugh. Let's face it: Siri is a voice assistant who delivers unsatisfactory answers to our questions sometimes. ChatGPT, on the other hand, is an AI phenomenon that took the world by storm with its impressive intelligent answers (doled out with a human touch).

Fortunately, there is a way to replace ChatGPT with Siri. All you need to do is install a third-party iOS app from the Apple App Store.

It’s finally working! 😍🥳 #ChatGPT for Siri!!! Dive into a real conversation and talk about everything you want . @LoriGPT remembers the context and is available right within the Siri interface. 😱😍 pic.twitter.com/DtvpGD27YBMarch 12, 2023 See more

How to replace Siri with ChatGPT

To transform Siri into ChatGPT, you'll need to install the Lori - ChatGPT Client app from the Apple App Store. As the app name suggests, the developer named this AI "Lori," but OpenAI's ChatGPT powers it.

Without further ado, here's how to replace Siri with ChatGPT.

1. Open the Lori - ChatGPT Client app.

2. Tap on the Settings icon.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Siri.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

4. Tap on Add Shortcut followed by Add Shortcut again.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

5. Go to the Shortcuts app.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap on All Shortcuts.

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

7. Press and hold the Cut pineapple shortcut.

8. Tap on Rename and type in "GPT" (or whatever floats your boat).

Replace Siri with ChatGPT (Image credit: Future)

9. Now, see if you can beckon ChatGPT-based Lori. Say, "Hey Siri, GPT." In response, you should hear, "Hi, it's Lori! How can I help you?" Now, you can ask ChatGPT, er, I mean "Lori" anything you want.

You can also engage with ChatGPT via the chat field inside the Lori app. And don't worry, if you miss ol' faithful, you can still access Siri by saying "Hey Siri" as usual.