Razer gaming laptop sale: Save $1,000 on Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 GPU and more

Today's Razer gaming laptop sale knocks $1,000 off the Razer Blade 14 and Razer Blade 15 (opens in new tab). Right now, you can get the Razer Blade 14 with RTX 3080 GPU for $1,799 (opens in new tab). It normally costs $2,799, so that's a staggering $1,000 in savings. If you want a bigger display, the Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 Ti GPU is down to $1,999 (opens in new tab) ($1,000 off).

These are the lowest prices we've seen for this Razer laptops and among the best gaming laptop deals of the season.

Save $1,000 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games likeFortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. This packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for graphics handling. For storing important files, it's outfitted with a speedy 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 14 gaming laptop is ideal for serious gamers, video editors and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for graphics handling.

In our Razer Blade 14 hands-on review (opens in new tab) we praise this machine's powerful specs, ultra-thin design and bright, vivid display. Its comfortable keyboard was a pleasure to type on. Just about the only gripe we had about its price tag, so we're excited to see it heavily discounted.

Razer engineers outfitted the Blade 14 with a 1TB SSD for fast file transfers and ample storage. Customizable RGB Razer Chroma keys lets you personalize your laptop while FreeSync Premium ensures smooth, distortion free gameplay.

If you're shopping around for a powerhouse PC, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 14.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,599 $1,999 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $600 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3070 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. This packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display with FreeSync Premium Powering the laptop is an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU with Radeon 680M graphics, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8G of dedicated memory. Store all of your important files on the laptop's 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 RTX 3070 Ti: $2,999 $1,999 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Now $1,000 off, the Razer Blade 15 is at its best price yet and one of the best gaming laptops to buy. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-12800H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, and 1TB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 15 OLED RTX 3070 Ti: $3,299 $2,599 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $700 on the Razer Blade 15 OLED, its best price yet! This machine packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory, and 1TB SSD. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.