Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3070 GPU hits lowest price yet — now $600 off

Microsoft currently offers the Razer Blade 15 Advanced with RTX 3070 GPU (opens in new tab) for $2,099. Normally, it commands a price of $2,699, so that's $600 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.

Now $600 off, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is one of the best gaming laptops (opens in new tab) to buy. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, and 1TB SSD.

Razer's Blade 15 Advanced is specifically designed to give gamers a competitive edge. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i7-11875H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3070 GPU, and 1TB SSD.

In our Razer Blade 15 Advanced review, we found its lightweight, attractive design, graphics performance and battery life impressive. We gave the Blade 15 Advanced an overall rating of 4 out 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

During real-world performance tests, the Razer Blade 15 took everything we threw its way. In one test, it easily juggled an Amazon Video with 35 Google Chrome tabs running various applications in the background.

In our lab, the Blade 15 Advanced 5 hours and 14 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test (continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness). This beats the 4 hour and 15 minute premium gaming laptop average and Alienware m15’s runtime (4 hours).

Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and 14 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches, the Blade 15 Advanced is one more portable than its competitors. It's lighter and slimmer than the Alienware m15 R4 (5 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches) and MSI GE76 Raider (6.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 1.1 inches).

Now $600 off, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced is a wise choice if you prioritize performance, high refresh rate and good battery life.

