Quick! $525 off the RTX 3070 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop will disappear soon

Black Friday deals are still pouring in after the official Friday came and went, but I'm still writing these deals -- catch the RTX 3070 Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16-inch gaming laptop for $525 off.

Right now you can snatch the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro with RTX 3070 for just $1,595 with coupons BFDEAL26 and HOLIDAYSURPRISE at Lenovo's site.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro deal

Lenovo's Legion 5 Pro is a great gaming laptop with a bright 16-inch QHD display, a fantastic keyboard, and speedy performance. It's a steal for $525 off.

Seemingly inspired by its business-focused ThinkPad relatives, the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro flaunts one of the best keyboards we've ever used. Paired with a comfortable typing experience is a bright and vivid 16-inch display, a generous selection of ports and decent battery life (from the AMD version we tested).

From ThinkPads to Yogas, Lenovo has earned a reputation for making quality laptops. It's why the company sells more notebooks than any other brand. However, gaming is one segment where Lenovo lags behind some of its rivals. The Legion 5 Pro has convinced us that it could change that. Yes, the design is bland, but Lenovo's other wildly popular products are successful because they address function before form — much like the Legion 5 Pro.

What it lacks in flashy aesthetics, it makes up for with a gorgeous 16-inch QHD display, an exceptional keyboard and touchpad, plenty of ports, and outstanding performance.