Prime Day Deal: Save 20% Off the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 1 Laptop

If you're looking for an inexpensive laptop that isn't exactly cheap, the Acer Aspire 1 is worth a look. Prime Day sales are ramping up, and Amazon is offering this excellent laptop for 20% off their original asking price.

For a limited time, you'll find the Acer Aspire 1 on sale for just $159. That's 20% off the list price, and just about the cheapest deal you'll find for a 15.6-inch laptop.

Acer Aspire 1 (A115-31-C2Y3): now $159 @ Amazon

If your budget is tight, this is one Prime Day laptop deal that you'll want to consider. Now 20% off, it packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics are good enough for lightweight multimedia, too.View Deal

Pound for pound and dollar for dollar, Acer and Amazon really give you some bang for your buck with this deal. The Aspire 1 laptop has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. The integrated AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile Graphics are modest, but capable for most everyday tasks.

Acer gives you all the usual connections, including two USB 2.0 ports, one USB 3.1 port, and HDMI. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, it'll get you through a full workday.

At 4.2 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches, this laptop is a good size for kids and students. (And with this price point, you can't go wrong.) Plus, Windows 10 in S mode is streamlined for better security and overall performance, which should give you some extra piece of mind.

