New Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops hit the scene — choose between 12th Gen Intel or AMD Ryzen 6000

Acer is refreshing a slew of its gaming laptop favorites just in time for CES 2022, including the popular Nitro 5. You can choose between two chips: the 12th Gen Intel CPU or AMD Ryzen 6000 series processor. The Nitro 5 also has a newer, cleaner, sleeker look compared to its predecessor.

As a cherry on top, the pricing of the Nitro 5 remains competitive for casual gamers who don't want to spend an arm and a leg to play their favorite titles. Bonus! The Acer Nitro 5 also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass.

Acer Nitro 5 2022

Whether you're an AMD enthusiast or an Intel fan, Acer's got your back. The former would be elated about the refreshed Nitro 5 variant packed with up to an AMD Ryzen 6000 series CPU. It also comes with up to 32GB of the latest generation DD45 4800 MHz RAM and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. AMD lovers can also choose between an FHD 144Hz display or a 165Hz QHD panel; both feature AMD FreeSync.

Acer Nitro 5 2022 (Image credit: Acer)

The Intel-powered configuration is packed with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 GPU and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU. It also comes with up to 32GB of DDR4 3200 RAM. Its QHD 165Hz display features a 3ms response time, delivering fluid, smooth-sailing gameplay.

In terms of storage, the Intel and AMD variants come with two M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD slots. Both have been redesigned outwardly and internally. Users can tap into the NitroSense utility app to manage the dual-fan cooling system as well as the CPU and GPU settings. The app also lets users customize the keyboard's four-zone lighting.

The Nitro 5 comes with a decent variety of ports, including HDMI 2.1 and support for USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Gen 2. The Intel variant comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port while the AMD-packed model features USB 4.

Acer Nitro 5 2022 (Image credit: Acer)

Four Nitro 5 configurations will hit the market in 2022; 15.6-inch models with AMD and Intel as well as 17.3-inch models with the same CPU options. The configuration that will arrive first is the 15.6-inch Intel model. It's poised to hit store shelves in March with a starting price of $1,050.