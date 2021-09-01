Trending

Microsoft event announced for September 22 — Surface Pro 8 looks imminent

Microsoft may be ready to unveil the Surface Pro 8 and a new Surface Pro X

Microsoft just announced a virtual event on September 22 where it is expected to announce new Surface products.

The tagline is "Join us to see what's next" and the silhouetted image leaves little question that the company is going to unveil the long-awaited Surface Pro 8 or a new Surface Pro X.

After missing its anticipated launch date in late 2020, the Surface Pro 8 kept slipping until the projections eventually shifted to fall 2021, but no firm date ever surfaced (pun intended). We now have a firm launch date of Sept 22, just a few weeks before Windows 11 launches on October 5. 

Rumors and the silhouette in the invite suggest this isn't a massive redesign of the 2-in-1 tablet, but it should be a considerable upgrade to the internals. It will hopefully be the change Surface Pro fans have been waiting for with only the business-focused Surface Pro 7+ to tide them over.

It's possible that Microsoft has more in store for us. The company's Surface Duo 2 phone is expected before the end of the year, so this could serve as its debut event as well.

