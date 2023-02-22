Microsoft Edge is acting like a clingy ex that won’t let you move on with Google Chrome

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Microsoft is caught using underhanded clingy tactics to get users not to download Google Chrome.

(Image credit: Future)

On Windows 10 and 11 machines, Microsoft Edge (opens in new tab) is the default browser, and the Redmond, WA tech giant desperately wants users to refrain from downloading and switching their default browsers to Google Chrome. So much so that Neowin reported today that Microsoft's tactics are getting more aggressive. 

It was noticed that when attempting to download Chrome while using the default Edge browser, users get hit with two ad banners. The first banner is small, kind of like a small reminder that Edge uses the same technology as Chrome, and then it states you get the "added trust of Microsoft," which is A) very creepy and B) super clingy in a bad breakup kind of way. 

Sure, Google does some of the same by displaying banners that recommend using Google Chrome, but they're a little more passive-aggressive about it and try to make you feel that browsing with Google is empowering. 

Microsoft Edge won't let go

It used to be when you downloaded Google Chrome, during the initial setup, you just selected Chrome as your default browser, and that was it; you could move about your day. However, Microsoft has added life-draining steps that force you to pick the instances that Chrome will handle individually.

If you get an email with a PDF file and click on it, if you don't make Chrome your default for this action, the Edge browser will open and reveal the PDF for you instead of simply opening it in Chrome. So you now have to go into settings and pick one by one which browser will open PDFs SVGs, and so on. Who has time for this?

It's very intrusive, time-consuming, and annoying that Microsoft makes it difficult for users to use their chosen browser. When I tried using Google to download Firefox, (opens in new tab) no such drama or banner ads from Google popped up, begging me to stay, making me more inclined to do so. 

Nobody likes clingy, controlling, or manipulative, and that's how it feels when you choose not to use Microsoft Edge. 

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 