Massive XPS 13 deals at Dell: take an extra 10% off sitewide

August is a great time to buy a new laptop, thanks in part to the non-stop wave of back to school laptop deals. Now Dell is jumping into the picture with the best XPS deals we've seen all year.

For a limited time, Dell is taking an extra 10% off sitewide via coupon code "SAVE10". A typical sale at Dell takes 5% off or $50 off, so this sale doubles your savings (which is rare outside of major holidays). The best part is that the coupon can be used on practically anything sold via the Dell Home website. That includes monitors, XPS laptops, desktops, and more. (Most items will feature a "Save an additional 10% with coupon" logo.)

XPS sales

XPS 13 (2020): was $979 now $881

The XPS 13 is the best overall laptop you can buy. It's been on sale before, but right now you can get the base model for just $881.99 via coupon "SAVE10". This config should be suitable for most people as it features a 13.4-inch 1920 x 1200 LCD, Core i3-1005G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you want the step-up model with a Core i5-1035G1 CPU, you'll pay $970.19 after coupon. View Deal

XPS 13 (2019): was $881 now $793

We get it — not everyone needs (or can afford) the latest and greatest. However, if you still want a premium laptop at a not-so-premium price, the 2019 XPS 13 is on sale for $793.79 via coupon "SAVE10". It's been cheaper before, but this config that zero compromises. It packs a 13-inch, 1080p display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

XPS 17 (2020): was $1,371 now $1,234

The cool thing about the XPS 17 is that it manages to squeeze a 17-inch panel into a 14.7-inch frame. So although this is a desktop replacement, it's not your grandad's 17 incher. Use coupon "SAVE10" to drop its price to $1,234.79. This 2020 laptop packs a 17-inch, 1920 x 1200 panel, a Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Inspiron sales

Inspiron 15 3000: was $323 now $291

If you want the absolute cheapest laptop in Dell's sale, the buck stops at the Inspiron 15 3000. Coupon "SAVE10" drops its price to $291.05. This budget machine packs a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 LCD, a Pentium 5405U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. View Deal

Inspiron 14 3000: was $538 now $485

The Inspiron 14 3000 is a mid-tier laptop with a price that won't scare you away. Hardware-wise, it packs everything you could want including a Core i5-1035G1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "SAVE10" drops its price to $485.09. Just keep in mind that it packs a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 screen. View Deal

Inspiron 15 5000 2-in-1: was $734 now $661

The Inspiron 15 5000 is a well-equipped 2-in-1 that won't break the bank. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen display, Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Coupon "SAVE10" drops its price to $661.49. View Deal

Monitor sales

Dell 21.5-inch 1080p LCD: was $113 now $102 @ Dell

Need a new monitor for your home office? The Dell SE2219H packs all the requisites including 1080p resolution, IPS panel, and both HDM/VGA connectivity. Coupon "SAVE10" slashes its price to just $102.59. View Deal

Dell 24-inch Monitor: was $209 now $136 @ Dell

The SE2419H is one of the cheapest 1080p monitors you'll find in Dell's sale. It packs a 5ms response time and HDMI/VGA connectivity. Coupon "SAVE10" slashes its price to $136.79.View Deal