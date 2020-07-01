Logitech C920 webcam drops to $89 in rare deal

The Logitech C920 HD Pro is the best webcam you can buy. It provides remarkable imagery whether you're videoconferencing, capturing images or recording videos.

Right now, you can get the Logitech C920 HD Pro webcam for $89.99 from Adorama. That's $10 off the store's $100 retail price and the best price available right now.

Keep in mind that the demand for this camera is so high that it sells out fast. Although it's currently on backorder, you still buy it now for the deal price.

Logitech C920 HD Pro Webcam: was $99 now $89 @ Adorama

If you need an external webcam for your laptop, the Logitech C920 HD Pro is the one to buy. It delivers excellent 1080p/720p video quality and has a sturdy grip.

In our Logitech C920 webcam review, we were impressed by its sharp, clear photos and video. We gave it a 4.5-star rating and named it the Editor's Choice webcam.

It features a 1080p camera with a wide 78-degree field of view and autofocus. Side LEDs and an array of built-in microphones round out its list of attributes.

Easy to set up, the C920 webcam's arm affixes to the back of your external monitor or the lid of your laptop. Integrated into its design is a hinge that lets you adjust the arm's length, while a rubber foot secures it in place.

In real-world testing, we captured images with the C920 in our lab. We were floored by its image clarity, detail and color accuracy. Video chatting and recordings were also crystal-clear.

As for sound, audio recordings were loud and clear with minimal background noise. So if you want to upgrade your laptop's webcam to top tier performance, the Logitech C920 is the camera you want.