PC Gaming Show 2021 live blog

Wake up sleeper, you are dying and being hunted. But you can turn the tables in Citizen Sleeper, coming in 2022. (Image credit: PC Gaming Show)

Songs of Conquest, which is coming to Steam, GOG and the Epic Store in 2022 is giving us serious Heroes of Might and Magic. (Image credit: Lavapotion)

I'm a sucker for RPGs with sprite-based art so I'm all about Sacrifire, which is currently raising funds on Kickstarter. Also, did we see correctly that Motoi Sakuraba, Dark Souls' music composer is working on this title? (Image credit: PC Gaming Show)

Tinykin looks like a cross between "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and Pimkin and it's coming sometime in 2022. (Image credit: Tiny Build)

Arboria looks weird as hell, but it's got our interest with its plant-based theme. (Image credit: All in! Games SA)

Dark, moody atmosphere set in a decimated Russia and chock full of monster, Pioner looks all at once gorgeous and terrifying. But as long as there are plenty of guns to help us ward off the baddies, we're here for this game. (Image credit: GFA Games)

Chaos Gate: Demon Hunters is the latest in the Warhammer series and will be available sometime in 2022, so wishlist it now. (Image credit: Frontier Foundry)

A lady wielding a Buster sword facsimile and wrecking everything in sight? Sign us up! We want to know more about Soulstice –– now. (Image credit: Modus Games)

Game publisher New Blood Interactive, came through with a supercut of its upcoming games complete with a 80's synthy soundtrack. We were about to here from CEO, Dave Oshry, when he was bumped in favor of Valve co-founder Gabe Newell. (Image credit: Gabe Newell)

If you're ready to invade your creep, suspicious neighbor's personal space, Hello Neighbor 2 is up for the task. The game is currently in Wishlist on Steam. (Image credit: TinyBuild)

Another world premier title has us intrigued. Silt, looks like an underwater version of Limbo with its black-and-white, inky aesthetic. (Image credit: Spiral Circus Games)

Who wants to go stomping around destroying stuff in a massive mech? Raises hand. You can do all that and more in MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. The game is bring seven new mech types each with its own cool characteristics. You can also check out the Heroes of the Innersphere DLC which brings in new career paths and a new procedural play time called Beach head where you're tasked with clearing out enemy force for your invasion team. (Image credit: Piranha Games)

If Bridgerton was a game, it might look something like this. Lakeburg Legacies, a dating SIM set in the Victorian era has you matching up eligible singles, having a grand ball and hopefully creating some future generation,. The game is currently on wishlist on Steam (Image credit: Ishtar Games)

"Well, this is gorgeous," one of the Laptop Mag staff quipped. And I had to agree with them as the Far Changing Tide trailer showed some seriously pretty vistas. (Image credit: Mixtvision Games)

We got our first look at Ixion, a RTS game that has you managing the rigors of managing a space station. You'll have to mine materials, ensure there's enough food and other management SIM tasks. But it looks like they're might be some external threats to consider as well. (Image credit: Kasedo Games)

Wartales, a new RPG set in medieval times looks to be just as epic and brutal as the actual age. Except maybe for that massive beast looming in the woods? In Wartales, you lead a group of mercenaries to explore the vast land. (Image credit: Shiro Games)

Lemnis Gate a FPS, turn-based shooter open beta opens in July and I for one, want to take this for a spin. All the action happens in 25-second time loops where players take turns plotting out moves. It's interesting to say the least and I want to see how it works. The game is available August 3 with preorders available now. (Image credit: Ratloop Games Canada)

During the Vampire the Masquerade: Swansong trailer, we saw what seemed to be a human mother playing hide-and-seek with her child. However, it quickly turned into something much darker as the home feel of the room gave way to a slightly dingy medical office and the woman revealing her vampiric traits. (Image credit: Nacon)

Orcs Must Die 3 brings back the popular third-party tower defense title. It has a new war scenario that pits you against hundreds of orcs and Scramble mode. You also have new war machines to play with including giant tornadoes and catapults. Available July 23, the game is now available for preorder on Steam. (Image credit: Robot Entertainment)

The side-scrolling action title They Always Run got a bunch of oohs and ahhs from the Laptop Mag team as it reminded most of us of a Strider game. (Image credit: Alawar)

Next up, Humankind. A RTS game that looks pretty compelling. Set to launch August 17, you can start registering for the private beta now. (Image credit: Sega)

So far we're seeing a few games we've seen before including Chivalry II, Kickball Academia and Dying Light 2. However, we got a little bit more info about the protagonist in the sequel to the original Dying Light. (Image credit: Techland)