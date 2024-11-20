Celebrating 39 years of Microsoft Windows LIVE: A Laptop Mag retrospective

On this day in 1985, Microsoft unveiled its leap into the graphical user interface world with Windows 1.0, a piece of software that would change the personal computing world forever.

Would you like to know more about Microsoft Windows? • Windows is used by ~ 67% of all desktop PCs and laptops

• Windows is estimated to have been installed on over 1.6 billion devices worldwide

• Microsoft has released nine major versions of Microsoft Windows since Windows 1.0 in 1985



Well, almost. As they say, greatness rarely shows up fully formed. While success wouldn't arrive overnight, Windows has gone on to become the digital backbone of personal computing. Windows is now estimated to helm some 1.6 billion devices the world over including desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and handheld gaming PCs.

Even the custom operating system behind Microsoft's Xbox Series X|S games console is built on the foundations of the modular Windows Core OS.

For much of the last 39 years, Windows has been the world's most popular platform, gifting us many of the operating system staples that we take for granted today, from something as simple as overlapping windows to the iconic Star Menu and taskbar combination.

To celebrate this accomplishment, we welcome you to the Laptop Mag Windows anniversary live blog, where we'll be spending the day reflecting on Microsoft's stalwart operating system, offering a retrospective of the platform's many iterations throughout the years.