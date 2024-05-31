Google News is down worldwide: Live updates

Around 8:00 am EST this morning, Google News began experiencing an outage affecting millions of users. The outage is impacting the iOS and Android Google News apps as well as the webpage.

Users arriving at the Google News webpage or mobile apps may see the error message: "Uh-oh, something went wrong. Please try again." Google Discover and the "News" tab on Google Search are also experiencing issues loading and refreshing, which may be connected to the Google News outage.

People all over the world are reporting seeing these errors and we can confirm them on our end. While Google has not released a statement on the outage yet, we will be watching closely to see how it responds. We are also monitoring Google News and Google Discover and will be sharing updates as this situation continues to develop.