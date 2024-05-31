Google News is down worldwide: Live updates
Google News is down across the US and EU
Around 8:00 am EST this morning, Google News began experiencing an outage affecting millions of users. The outage is impacting the iOS and Android Google News apps as well as the webpage.
Users arriving at the Google News webpage or mobile apps may see the error message: "Uh-oh, something went wrong. Please try again." Google Discover and the "News" tab on Google Search are also experiencing issues loading and refreshing, which may be connected to the Google News outage.
People all over the world are reporting seeing these errors and we can confirm them on our end. While Google has not released a statement on the outage yet, we will be watching closely to see how it responds. We are also monitoring Google News and Google Discover and will be sharing updates as this situation continues to develop.
According to Google's official Search Status Dashboard, issues with certain features in Google Search are still ongoing, including the "News" tab on Google and Google Discover. The News tab on the web version of Google Search appears to be back online on our end, but Discover is still offline.
Users impacted by the ongoing outage may notice that the usual feed of Google Discover news featured on new tab pages in Chrome is failing to load or showing fewer results than usual. Discover may also initially fail to load but load successfully after refreshing the page.
After testing the issue on our end, it looks like personalized Google Discover results are not loading, even when the Discover feed appears successfully. Reloading is not currently refreshing the Discover feed, either.
The app versions of Google News are also back online now. We can confirm it is back up on our end, as well. All of the news feed tabs in the app are working as usual and the search feature is back online. However, there is still no word from Google about what caused the outage.
Around 9:45 am EST, Google News came back online for users in North America and Europe. The web version of Google News is now successfully loading news feeds again and search functionality is back online.
There has still been no announcement from Google about the outage, but its team does seem to be addressing the issue. The outage lasted about 2 hours in most areas.
The issue appears to be impacting users across the US, Canada, the UK, India, and more.