Battlefield 2042 live blog — trailer, release date and more
The newest Battlefield debuts today — here are the latest details
The newest entry to the battlefield series will be revealed today. Expected to be called Battlefield 6 or Battlefield 2042, it will supposedly take place in the near future.
While the tornado was impressive, the soldier pulling out a wing suit was even more impressive.
The next Battlefield game will be officially named Battlefield 2042, and we're getting an all-new gameplay reveal on June 13, 2021. Wicked.
Is that a tornado we see? Environmental effects FTW!
The trailer opens with a plane being taken down and soldiers skydiving. It follows with robot dogs and some scary huge tanks.
Confirmed: The game will revolve around a conflict between the US and Russia as heard in background dialogue during the livestream preview!
Here is a link to the livestream which begins at 8am PST/11am EST.
