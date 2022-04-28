LG Gram 2022 lineup reveals 'ultra-lightweight' 14-inch laptop

LG reveals a new line of premium LG Gram laptops boasting 12th Gen Intel Core processors, optional Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and "ultra-lightweight" designs; aiming to deliver a new generation of portable power.



The South Korean tech manufacturer is known to deliver thin-and-light laptops, and it's new lineup of LG Grams take things up a notch by being equipped with the latest Intel CPUs, USB4 ports, and more. The lineup includes the LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16 and Gram 17, along with new 14-inch and 16-inch LG Gram 2-in-1 models. Plus, the company has introduced its LG gram +view portable monitor that easily connects to laptops via a USB-C connection.



We're keeping a keen eye on the LG Gram 14, weighing just 2.2 pounds, along with the portable monitor. Find out more below.

LG Gram 14 (2022)

The new LG Gram 14 is expected to be available from May 1, and you can pre-order it on Amazon for £1,199. There are a number of configurations available, and it comes in either Snow White, Charcoal Gray, or Obsidian Black.

(Image credit: LG)

Under the hood, you'll find if comes with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics or an optional Nvidia RTX 2050 with 4GB video memory, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of M.2 NVMe storage. Not bad for a laptop you'll barely notice carrying around.



The Gram 14 also sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits of brightness, DCI-P3 99% coverage, and anti-glare protection. Previous LG Grams have had fairly dim displays, so we're hoping this new generation cranks up the brightness.



With dimensions of 12.28 x 8.42 x 0.66 inches and coming in at 2.2 pounds, the Gram 14 continues LG's trend of ultra-portable offerings. We're hoping the same can be said for the Gram's long battery life, with this laptop being equipped with a 72Wh Li-Ion and a 65W adapter.



In terms of ports, expect two USB4 Gen 3 ports with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4 support, two USB-A 3.2 ports, a HDMI input, 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card slot for good measure.



We're excited to put the LG Gram 14 to the test, along with attention-sensing LG Glance by Mirametrix. The built-in HD IR webcam will sense when you're away from the laptop and automatically lock, and the display will even blur when you look away. Plus, you can use your face to control the screen, as it tracks your gaze and moves the mouse pointer accordingly. It's a neat trick, but we won't know how well it work on the LG Gram until we get our hands on it.

LG gram +view portable monitor

The LG Gram +view portable monitor is a new addition to support dual display setups, and will be available soon or £299.98. It comes in Silver, along with a black or silver folio cover.

(Image credit: LG)

Connecting to laptops via a USB-C port with Display Port alt mode, the 16-inch portable monitor deliver a WQXGA (2560x1600) panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 350 nits of brightness, and DCI-P3 99% coverage. The included cover supports 105-degree and 120-degree angled views.



It's fairly lightweight, too, weighing just 1.47 pounds with dimensions of 14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32 inches. Plus, there are USB-C ports on either side of the portable monitor, making it easy for users to get the best position of plug it in. The monitor can be used landscape or portrait, thanks to its auto rotate mode.



Will LG's new Gram laptops and portable monitor be a competitor in the scene? We'll let you know once we get our hands on the devices. In the meantime, check out the best Ultrabooks you can grab right now if you're after lightweight laptops.