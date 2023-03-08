Epic laptop deal drops LG Gram 14 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU to just $799

The LG Gram 14-inch laptop is ultraportable, powerful and now — more affordable than ever. For a limited time, the LG Gram 14 with 12th Gen Core i7 CPU is just $799 (opens in new tab) at BuyDig. Previously $1,499, that's $700 in savings and a rare low price for a laptop of this configuration.

This is one of the best laptop deals we've spotted so far this year.

(opens in new tab) LG Gram 14: $1,499 $799 @ BuyDig (opens in new tab)

Take $700 on the LG Gram 14Z90Q. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12460P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. In our LG Gram review, we rate it 4 out of 5-stars for its solid performance, long battery life, and attractive, lightweight design. This deal ends March 9.

Lightweight and compact, the LG Gram 14 is one of the best laptops for school, work and everything in between. Whether you're tackling homework, creating docs for work or browsing the internet, you'll benefit from the LG Gram 14. The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, Intel EVO platform 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12460P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 512GB SSD. This configuration is ideal for multitasking and light gaming.

In our LG Gram review, we praise its long battery life, attractive, lightweight design and ample port selection. We gave the LG Gram an overall rating of 4 out 5-stars for these attributes and its solid performance.

At 2.2 pounds and 0.7 inches thin, the LG Gram is more portable than most 14-inch laptops. It's lighter than the Acer Swift 5 (2.6 pounds, 0.6 inches), Asus Vivobook S Flip (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and MacBook Pro 14 (3.6 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Port-wise, the LG Gram supplies you with 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, 2 x USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports with Power Delivery, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 4. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot for moving files and adding storage.

So if you're on the hunt for a powerful Ultrabook with a great webcam and long battery life, the LG Gram 14 is a wise choice.