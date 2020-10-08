Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specs and images revealed (leak)

Lenovo churns out a number of excellent laptop lines in different categories with multiple appearances. The company's Yoga laptops consistently land on our best 2-in-1 laptops page while the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen) recently earned a spot on our best laptops page. However, those brands don't typically overlap with one another.

That fact is what makes this leak all the more interesting. WalkingCat, a typically reliable leaker, has posted a promo video along with some cached pages from Lenovo's site for an unannounced Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop that evidently went live a little early (SlashGear).

While Lenovo took down the page, the internet never forgets, so here's a look at everything we were able to discover about this ThinkPad Carbon meets Yoga laptop.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon specs

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon Display 13.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) CPU Intel Tiger Lake 11th Gen up to Core i7 GPU Intel Iris Xe RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4X SSD Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe Ports USB 3.0 Gen 1 Type-C, 2 Thunderbolt 4, headphone/mic Battery Claims "All-day battery life" Size 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.5 inches Weight 2.2 pounds

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon design

Unlike the ThinkPad Carbon line, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon gets a much flashier looking "Moon White" color. It still gets the toughness that you expect though with military-grade durability and Lenovo boasts that it is its "lightest carbon-fiber material yet, with 25% higher rigidity."

Despite the Yoga name this laptop won't go all the way into tablet mode, it lacks a touchscreen, instead featuring a 13.3-inch QHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon performance

Internally, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is running an Intel 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU. The leaked specs didn't include the exact processor, but did indicate that options would go up to a Core i7.

While it is limited to integrated graphics, it does use the new Intel Iris Xe, which we recently took for a spin in our review of the Asus ZenBook 13 UX325EA. While it isn't a danger to true gaming laptops, it is capable of running modern AAA titles with some of the settings turned down.

No pricing or availability information, unfortunately, but given the finished look of these materials and the fact that the cached pages are from early September we would expect to see Lenovo make the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon official soon.