Lenovo Yoga C930 now $480 off in cheap 2-in-1 laptop deal

Lenovo is closing out the end of the week with a sitewide Memorial Day sale preview sale. For a limited time, the PC manufacturrer is slashing up 40% off its Yoga C930 2-in-1 laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga C930 2-in-1 for $ 919.99 via coupon "YOGA4U". Traditionally, this convertible laptop retails for $1,399.99, so that's $480 off its regular price.

It's the second lowest price we've this particular model and is one of the best laptop deals you can get this season.

The Lenovo Yoga C930 is one of the PC industry's best laptops.

It features a 13.9-inch 1080p touchscreen display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive for storage.

In our Lenovo Yoga C930 review, we loved its stylish, premium design and long battery life which lasted 10 hours and 10 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery Test.

At 12.6 x 8.9 x 0.6 inches and 3.1 pounds, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is larger and heavier than the 13.3-inch HP Spectre x360 (12 x 8.6 x 0.5 inches, 2.9 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 (12 x 7.9 x 0.5 inches, 2.7 pounds). The 14-inch Asus ZenBook Flip 14 is about the same size (12.9 x 8.9 x 0.5 inches) as the Lenovo Yoga C930, but slightly heavier (3.3 pounds).

What truly makes the Lenovo Yoga C930 stand out from other convertible laptops, is its webcam cover and built-in stylus garage (stylus included). The main attraction is its unique soundbar hinge, which pumps out impressive sound even when the device is in tablet or tent mode.

Take our word for it, the Yoga C930's soundbar hinge is no gimmick — this thing sounds great.

As for connectivity, the Yoga C930 has the essentials connection ports including a USB 3.1 port, two Thunderbolt 3 inputs, and a headphone jack.

With its flexible, gorgeous, premium design and useful features, the Lenovo Yoga C930 is a solid buy, especially at $480 off.

As an alternative, Lenovo also has the Yoga Book C930 on sale for $599 ($400 off) via coupon, "YOGA40". It features a 10.8-inch (2560 x 1600) display, 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7Y54 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. It may not exactly rock your world, but it's a handy little 2-in-1 for basic tasks.

Lenovo's sale ends May 31.