Lenovo ThinkPad E15 is now £200 off in huge laptop deal

Working from home? You need good tools to do so, and one of those comes in the form of a laptop with enough power to get stuff done.

Enter the Lenovo ThinkPad E15, which right now at Laptops Direct is available for £200 off. Grab yours for just £799.97 .

Lenovo ThinkPad E15: was £999 now £799 @ Laptops Direct

This configuration of the beasty ThinkPad E15 sports a 15.6-inch FHD display up top and a sleek design all round. Under the hood, there’s a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU with integrated UHD graphics, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

If you’re in the market for a laptop that puts work first, Lenovo’s ThinkPads rank high as some of the best business laptops out there. It is a functional direction in hardware design with a good display and comfortable keyboard for long typing sessions, paired with plenty of power for productivity and decent battery life for on-the-go working.

The ThinkPad E15 does not break that trend with a vivid 15.6-inch FHD panel, Intel Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. All of this, alongside a built-in webcam and Skype for a business-certified microphone, makes for an all-in-one solution for meetings and work.

Plus, as you’d expect, you’ve got all of the working quality of life integrations that you need like a discrete TPM 2.0 chip for security and Lenovo’s business software suite. All this results in an ideal laptop for the hard workers out there made even better at a lower price.