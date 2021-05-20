Lenovo Memorial Day sale 2021: Early deals take up to 63% off ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and more

Lenovo's Memorial Day sale starts now with early laptop deals for bargain shoppers. The sitewide sale offers solid discounts on Lenovo ThinkPad and IdeaPad business laptops, Yoga 2-in-1s, and more.

So if you can't afford to wait for Memorial Day, you can save up to 63% on select Lenovo laptops right now.

As part of the sale, the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is down to $615 via coupon, "EARLYTHINK1". That's $564 off its normal price of $1,179 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this AMD Ryzen laptop. By comparison, it's $55 cheaper than Amazon's current price.

This is one of the best Chromebook deals we've seen in a while.

This Lenovo's Memorial Day sale doorbuster knocks $564 off the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook via coupon "EARLYTHINK1". It has a 13.3-inch 1080p anti-glare touchscreen and a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500C quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a 128GB solid-state drive.

Lenovo's ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is flexible, reliable and secure. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) matte touchscreen, 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 3500C quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and a 128GB SSD.

In our Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook review, we praise its snappy performance and durable lightweight design. We also like its colorful display and solid battery life, which lasted 8 hours and 7 minutes during testing. We gave the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

In one test, our reviewer launched 30 Google Chrome tabs, five of which were playing 1080p videos. The Chromebook didn't flinch or slow down as our reviewer worked on documents in Google Docs simultaneously.

When it comes to ports, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook packs an array. It has three USB Type-C ports, two USB Type-A ports, and an HDMI port. You also get a microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

If flexibility, instant startups, and speedy performance are important to you, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is worth considering.

If you're on a smaller budget, as an alternative, you can get the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for $480 ($100 off) via coupon "SNEAKYIDEA3". It features a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i3-1005G1 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB SSD.

Now $100 off via coupon "SNEAKYIDEA3," the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Flex 2-in-1 laptop is even more affordable. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen, 1.2-GHz Core i3-1005G1 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Integrated Intel UHD graphics, and a 128GB SSD. Walmart has it for the same price. Lenovo also offers the mid-tier IdeaPad Flex 5 for $615 ($155 off) via coupon "SNEAKYIDEA2." This bumps you up to a 1.-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM.

Save $1,133 on the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 via coupon "EARLYTHINK1" during the Lenovo Memorial Day sale. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is the Editor's Choice business laptop.

This Lenovo Memorial Day sale early doorbuster knocks a cool $1,721 off the ThinkPad X1 Nano via coupon, "EARLYTHINK1." This machine packs a bright, 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) matte IPS display, 2.1-GHz Core i7-1160G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD. Our favorite compact business laptop, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is a smaller version of the ThinkPad Carbon X1.