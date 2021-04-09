Lenovo Legion 7i with RTX 2080 now £700 off in epic gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo Legion 7i is one of those classic gaming laptops with plenty of configurations to suit all budgets. However, all of that changes when you see a discount so steep it brings a top-of-the-line model down to mid-tier territory.

Now's your chance to play PC games at their best at a more affordable price, as the Legion 7i with a beasty RTX 2080 GPU falls to its lowest price ever of £1,499 after a whopping £700 discount.

Lenovo Legion 7i deal

Lenovo Legion 7i: was £2,199.97 now £1,499.97 @ Box.co.uk

Packed to the gills with power, courtesy of the 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD, the Legion 7i is a beast! Plus, for immersive portable gaming, that 15.6-inch 1080p display up top has a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate.View Deal

Read our Lenovo Legion 7i review and you can see this laptop’s strengths lie in its specs, screen, sound and I/O.

Up top, there’s a 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate and a 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut. Pair that with powerful speakers and a patented Lenovo Truestrike keyboard for a great gaming experience wherever you are.

Pop open the bonnet and you’ll find an Intel Core i7-10875H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics card with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD.

From the five USB ports (including one USB Type-C) and a Gigabit Ethernet port, to the HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort outputs, this has everything you need to slot into a home setup or play on the go.

So, provided you can look past a middling battery life (let’s be honest, you’ll spend most of your gaming time plugged into an outlet), then this is an absolute steal of a deal!