Lenovo launches three next-gen ThinkPad workstations

Lenovo just launched its next generation of ThinkPad mobile workstations, the ThinkPad P1, ThinkPad P15, and ThinkPad P17. The new iterations of ThinkPad will feature 11th Gen Intel Core and Xeon mobile processors with the latest and greatest Nvidia GPUs including the Nvidia RTX A5000, and support for Gen 4 SSDs.

Although the look is familiar, Lenovo added a few design twists and upgrades to entice those in the market for a new mobile workstation. Let's have a look at what Lenovo has brought to the table.

ThinkPad P1

(Image credit: Lenovo)

The ThinkPad P1 is now in its fourth generation of production, and will offer a host of improvements and options. The sleek, light laptop features a carbon fiber design and will be powered by 11th Gen Intel Core or Xeon CPUs with up to 64GB of RAM. It can be configured with either an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070/3080 or the RTX A5000. The notebook features a new 16-inch UHD OLED display encased in a narrow bezel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, low-blue light technology. You also have the option of getting up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD of storage

Lenovo also upgraded the webcam to 1080p and comes with a top-firing Dolby Atmos speaker system. Other additional features include 5G capability, a larger touchpad, and a 90WHr battery. There is also an integrated with the power button fingerprint scanner, webcam privacy shutter, and an option for a FHD IR camera which will work with Windows Hello to add another level of security.

The ThinkPad P1 comes with an ample amount of ports, starting with 2x USB-Type A, 2 USB-Type C Thunderbolt ports, 1 HDMI, a Nano Sim Card port, and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad P1 measures in at 14.1 x 9.9 x 0.6-inches and weighs roughly 3.9 pounds depending on your choice of options and will have a starting price of $2,099.

ThinkPad P15

(Image credit: Lenovo )

The ThinkPad P15 ($1,749 starting) is now in its second generation, and like the P1, will come with Intel Core or Xeon CPU options. The notebook will also have an Nvidia RTX RTX A5000 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, up to 128GB of RAM, and users can choose an astounding 6TG of SSD storage. The unit also features a 15.6-inch, UHD OLED touch display with HRD500 True Black technology. There is also a FHD IPS Dolby Vision HDR display available as well.

The ThinkPad P15 features an HD webcam with a privacy shutter with the option of an HD Hybrid IR webcam that will work with Windows Hello and also has a privacy shutter. The unit arrives with top-firing Dolby Atmos speakers, a fingerprint reader to secure your laptop, 4G LTE capability, and a 94WHr battery. The unit also features the famed backlit ThinkPad keyboard, nub, and is spill-resistant.

Lenovo leaves no stone unturned and has provided users with a nice array of ports. There are two USB-Type A ports, two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, One USB-C port, an HDMI port, a Smart Nano card reader, an RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The ThinkPad P15 measures in at 14.7 x 9.9 x 0.9-inches and weighs in at a robust 6.3 pounds.

ThinkPad P17

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Like our illustrious editor in chief, Sherri L. Smith loves to say, " Who doesn't love a "Big Betty?" The ThinkPad P17 ($1,779 starting) is the largest ThinkPad workstation featuring a luxurious 17.3-inch UHD display with Dolby Vision HDR. There is also a FHD IPD display option available. It will come with Intel Core or Xeon CPU options, Nvidia RTX A5000 GPU with 16GB of VRAM, up to 128GB of RAM and you can choose up to 6TB of SSD storage. The unit features an Ultra Performance Mode with a user-controlled performance boost so you can make use of the P17's full performance capabilities.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P17 comes with an HD Hybrid IR camera, a privacy shutter, top-firing Dolby Atmos Speakers, 4G LTE capable, 94Whr battery, and a fingerprint print reader to secure your laptop.

The p17 arrives with enough ports to rival a desktop workstation. With 2 USB-Type A ports, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port, an SD card reader, Nano Sim card slot, HDMI port, RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5 combo audio jack.

The Lenovo ThinkPad P17 is worthy of the "Big Betty" title as it weighs 8.1 pounds and measures 16.6 x 11 x 0.9 inches.

Each of the new ThinkPad's comes with a selection of Windows 10 options from Pro to Home along with options for either Ubuntu Linux OS or Red Hat Enterprise Linux OS.