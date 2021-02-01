Lenovo IdeaPad 3 with Core i5 now just $449 in cheap laptop deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops for the money. If you're looking for an affordable machine for school, work and everything in between, you'll love this deal.

Currently, Walmart has the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 on sale for just $449. Normally, this laptop costs $599, so that's $150 off its regular price. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this configuration. As far as laptop deals go, it's among the best we've seen so far this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15.6" Laptop: was $599 now $449 @ Walmart

This excellent laptop deal takes $150 off the 2020 Lenovo IdeaPad 3. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display, a 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 258GB SSD. It's a solid pickup if you're looking for a laptop under $500.



The latest Google Classroom compatible Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is one of the best laptops for students.

This IdeaPads specs sheet includes a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.0-GHz Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 258GB SSD. That's ample power for day-to-day functions like creating documents, managing emails, web browsing, and streaming media.

Although we didn't test this exact model, Lenovo laptops generally offer great performance, a comfortable keyboard, and solid build quality. It also has a decent amount of ports to connect peripherals; you get two USB 3.2 ports, a USB 2.0, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

With a weight of 3.7 pounds and measuring 14.25 x 10.0 x 0.79 inches, the IdeaPad 3 is on par with the Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds, 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches). By comparison, it's lighter and smaller than the Acer Aspire E 15 (5 pounds, 15 x 10.2 x 1.2 inches).

If you're bargain hunting for a cheap but good laptop under $500, at $449, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 deal is a no brainer.