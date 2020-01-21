Killer Deal: Up to $380 off MSI gaming laptops

Good news if you've been looking for a gaming laptop that won't break the bank.

Today only, Amazon is taking up to 24% off select MSI gaming laptops. As part of the sale, you can get the MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop for just $639. Traditionally priced at $799, that's $160 off and one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 15.6-inch gaming rig.

MSI GF63 Thin 9SC-614: was $799 now $639 @ Amazon

It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4G of dedicated memory, and a 512GB SSD. This sale ends January 22. View Deal

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3": was $1,799 now $1,419 @ Amazon

This MSI GS75 Stealth packs a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. It's $380 off and at its lowest price ever. View Deal

The GF63 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. It's one of the best MSI laptops out there.

We didn't review this exact model, however, in our MSI GF63 8RD review, we liked its relatively slim and lightweight construction and fast performance. Though its display could be brighter, we found that the GF63 offers powerful performance for the price.

Design-wise, MSI trimmed the display bezels on the GF63 to 4.9 millimeters thin, which helps to keep the overall footprint of this 15.6-inch gaming machine to a minimum. At 14.1 x 10 x 0.85 inches, the GF63 is considerably slimmer than the Dell G5 15 (15.32 x 10.8 x 1.0 inches) and the Lenovo Legion Y730 (14.4 x 10.2 x 1 inches).

This GF63 is powered by Windows 10 OS and arrives with MSI's Dragon Center gaming software. This neatly packaged hub packs tools that let you monitor CPU/GPU usage, tune settings for different use cases, adjust voice control, and connect your smartphone to your GF63.

If you can afford to splurge, the 17.3-inch MSI GS75 Stealth 413 for $1,419 ($381 off) is also a great value. It bumps your screen to 17.3 inches and packs a 1TB SSD.