Killer deal: Save $800 on the Surface Book 2

The Surface Book 2 is one of the best convertible laptops for creatives. Sure, it's a few years old, but that means you can get it at a stellar price.

Walmart, for instance, has the Microsoft Surface Book 2 on sale for $1,694. Normally, this configuration retails for $2,499, so that's $805 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this 2-in-1. It's also $305 cheaper than Best Buy's current price.

It's no longer Microsoft's flagship, but the Surface Book 2 is still a capable machine. This config sports a 15.6-inch 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense display, Core i7-8650U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU. It's now $805 off at Walmart and $305 cheaper than Best Buy's sale price for the same config.View Deal

The configuration on sale packs a 15.6-inch 3,240 x 2,160 PixelSense display, Core i7-8650U quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1060 GPU.

In our Surface Book 2 review, we liked its modern, detachable design and great stylus. We were also impressed by its long battery life, which endured 12 hours and 9 minutes.

The Surface Book 2's keyboard feels great and easily detaches from the lid. Besides laptop mode, it can be used in tablet, studio or view mode. Its optional Surface Pen (sold separately) is nearly lag-free and has 4,096 degrees of pressure sensitivity.

In terms of performance, the Surface Book 2's Core i7-8650U helped it power through heavy multitasking. We simultaneously opened 30 tabs in Chrome, streamed a 1080p video on YouTube, and drew in Windows Ink Workspace's Sketchpad and there was no lag.

As for connectivity, the Surface Book 2 has two Surface Connect ports, two USB 3.1 ports and a single USB Type-C port. It's also equipped with an SD card reader and headphone jack.

At $805 off, the Surface Book 2 is a solid choice for creatives.