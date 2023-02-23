iPhone 15 could have a larger display than iPhone 14 — leak suggests

Out of the numerous iPhone 15 leaks pouring out right now, this is definitely the most surprising — the display looks set to get slightly bigger in this year’s model.

In 3D CAD files shared by 9to5Mac , and turned into renders by Ian Zelbo, you can look forward to a slightly increased size over last year’s iPhone 14. Not only that, but these computer-aided design files seem to confirm a few other features — some hotly anticipated, and others a little more controversial.

A bigger panel in a smaller package

These 3D CAD files show that the iPhone 15 will have a display size of 6.2 inches, which is larger than the 6.1-inch panel on the current iPhone 14. But fascinatingly, this hasn’t seemed to make the phone taller.

In fact, previous CAD leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro will actually be a few millimeters smaller than the iPhone 14 Pro — packing a larger screen in there by using thinner bezels, alongside curvier edges, which suggests a small step away from the blockier, utilitarian aesthetic of old. Oh, and the camera bump is massive now.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Other changes that are seemingly confirmed with these CADs include a switch to capacitive buttons for the Pro (the standard iPhone 15 will keep its regular buttons), the much anticipated USB-C port replacing lightning following the EU ruling, and a pill-shaped Dynamic Island across all iPhone 15 models.

Outlook

After what was seemingly a disappointing pair of iPhone 14s, the iPhone 15 lineup is cooking up to be mighty interesting. From the 3nm process being used to make the A17 Bionic in the iPhone 15 Pro to the Dynamic Island coming to the whole iPhone lineage, this seems to be a big year for Apple.

Add to that a slightly larger display in smaller dimensions, and you’ve got something that looks primed to compete at the top of our best smartphones list once again.