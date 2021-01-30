iPhone 13 may be a content creator's dream with this new storage option

According to well-regarded Apple leaker Jon Prosser, the upcoming iPhone 13 could offer as much as 1TB of internal storage. That would double the top available storage of the iPhone 12 Pro Max and be a boon for content creators who use their phones for everything from glam shots to videos.

Posser stated on his Youtube channel that Apple is currently in the testing phase of iPhone 13 prototypes with 1TB of storage and that it's too early to tell if the extra space will be included in the iPhone 13 lineup, which should debut in the fall of 2021.

The upcoming iPhone 13 series is expected to include an iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four will be powered by the 5nm A15 Bionic chipset.

Prosser went on to say that "We’re in early stages of iPhone 13 right now and we kind of just have prototypes to go off of which means that not much is actually final. But I will tell you that most of those prototypes, I’m being told, do feature a terabyte of storage."

The other items of interest that Prosser mentions are the possibility of Apple using LTPO OLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate and that, in a render, he had seen a smaller camera notch.

Apple users who game will find the faster refresh rates refreshing with some possible battery life improvements. However, rumor has it that the best features will be reserved only for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.