iOS 15.6: Should you update? It fixes these annoying issues

Apple recently released iOS 15.6 (opens in new tab). You know what that means! People are asking, "Should I update?" Unless you want to leave your iPhone filled with security flaws, I'd say it's a good idea to upgrade.

According to the Cupertino-based tech giant, iOS 15.6 delivers a slew of fixes for security vulnerabilities that allowed malicious actors to "execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, holes that gave apps access to root privileges, and bugs that gave remote users avenues to wreak havoc on your device.

What does iOS 15.6 do?

As mentioned, Apple rolled out a lengthy list of bug fixes to patch security and privacy vulnerabilities discovered in iOS. In addition to rectifying cybersecurity concerns, the Cupertino-based tech giant remedied the following problems:

An issue where Settings may continue to display that device storage is full even when it is available

An issue that may cause braille devices to slow down or stop responding when navigating text in Mail

An issue in Safari where a tab may revert back to a previous page

iOS 15.6 also adds a cool new Apple TV feature that lets you pause, rewind and fast forward live sports games that are already in progress.

Addressing the "Should I update to iOS 15.6?" question posed at the outset, the answer is a resounding yes. Not only will you enjoy a new TV app perk, but your iPhone will be more secure than ever — and addresses that annoying "storage full" issue.

To update to iOS 15.6, head to Settings > General > Software Update.