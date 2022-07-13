I just spent $800 on this RTX 3080 during Prime Day and I don't regret it

Prime Day 2022 just rolled a natural 20 on a sleight of hand check, taking $800 out of my wallet without me looking, but somehow I'm not mad? I'm of course talking about the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity.

Right now you can get the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity for $800 at Amazon (opens in new tab), which is $390 off its listed price. Of course, this is around $100 more than how much the RTX 3080 costs at retail, but if you're at all caught up on how hard it has been to snag a GPU lately, you'd understand this is a worthwhile deal.

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity: was $1,190 now $800 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This ZOTAC GeForce RTX 3080 is currently available for $800. While this is $100 more than the regular RTX 3080's MSRP, it's a huge discount considering how costly GPUs have been over the past couple of years. If you're like me and have been trapped with a GTX 1070, or something even weaker, this bad boy is absolutely worth the purchase.



It took a lot of mental convincing to prime myself for such a purchase, but after some light coercing from co-workers, I finally pulled the plug. I'm hoping it was worth it, but I will definitely enjoy playing Elden Ring and Tiny Tina's Wonderlands at solid frames in 2K resolution.