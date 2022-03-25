HP Victus 16 with RTX 3050 GPU falls to $699 deal price

Best Buy's gaming laptop sale takes up to $350 off various RTX 30 series configurations. If you're on a budget and want to upgrade your PC gaming experience, it's a great time to save.

One standout deal offers the HP Victus 16.1-inch Gaming Laptop for $699. Typically, it sells for $899, so that's $200 in savings. This is one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop.

HP Victus 16-inch RTX 3050 Gaming Laptop: was $899 now $699 @ Best Buy

Now $200 off, the HP Victus 16 is one of the best gaming laptops for the money.

HP manufactures many of the industry's best laptops, including gaming-specific machines. The HP Vitcus in this deal packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses an RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.

In our HP Victus review, we liked the gaming laptop's bright, vivid display and clean design. We were also impressed by its strong CPU and GPU performance. During testing, it juggled multiple tasks without a hiccup. Not even 40 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos running could slow it down.

The machine we tested had a powerful Intel 11th Gen Core i7 CPU. We expect the laptop in this deal's 11th Gen Core i5 chip to deliver on par snappy performance.

Weighing in at 5.4 pounds and 0.9 inches thick, the Victus has some heft to it. It's on par with the Acer Predator Helios 300 (5.5 pounds, 0.9 inches) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (5.4 pounds, 1.1 inches).

At $200 off, the HP Victus is one of the most affordable RTX 30 laptops you can get right now.

If you can afford to splurge, Best Buy offers the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3060 GPU for $1,499 ($350 off).