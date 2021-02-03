HP Pavilion gaming 16 hits record low price of $700

The HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is the brand's first 16-inch gamer-centric notebook PC. If you're looking for the best gaming laptop for the money, this deal is for you.

Currently, the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 is on sale for $699.99 at Best Buy. That's $200 off its normal price of $900 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop. As far as gaming laptop deals go, it's one of the best out there right now.

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 deal

HP Pavilion Gaming 16: was $900 now $700 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $200 on the HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16. It packs a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080), 144Hz IPS display, a 2.5-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane, and Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics. View Deal

HP's Pavilion Gaming Laptop 16 is among the industry's more affordable rigs.

The laptop in this deal features a 16.1-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS display, 2.5-GHz Core i5-10300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane storage. All the heavy graphics lifting is done by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU.

Although we didn't review this laptop, we tested the Lenovo Legion 5i which has the same i5-10300H CPU/8GB RAM configuration. In our lab, it beat the category average in Geekbench 5.0 synthetic benchmark tests. You can expect the Pavilion Gaming 16's performance to be on par with that of its competitor. HP employs the same 10th Gen Intel Core H-series processor in its Omen 15 gaming laptop.

Weighing 5.2 pounds and measuring14.6 x 10.3 x 0.9 inches, the HP Pavilion 16 is pretty light for a 16-inch laptop. The Lenovo Legion 5i, Dell G3 15 and HP Omen 15 are all heavier at 5.4 pounds each.

In terms of design, the HP Pavilion is engineered with the minimalist in mind. It features a plain black lid accented with a green HP logo and a matching plain black deck with an "acid" green backlit keyboard. It's also outfitted with Bang & Olufsen-tuned dual speakers for enhanced gaming sound.

So if you want a gaming laptop under $1,000 that's good on performance, the HP Pavilion Gaming 16 is a solid choice.