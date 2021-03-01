Game on! HP Pavilion Gaming 15 with RTX 2060 power is now £150 off

Gaming laptops are in a state of flux at the moment. As the big players jump to RTX 30 Series graphics, that leaves a lot of beastly 20 Series rigs that are seeing some deep discounts.

And this is one of the best for pure value for money we’ve seen in a while. For a limited time, pickup the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 with RTX 2060 GPU for just £999.97 .

HP Pavilion 15 gaming laptop: was £1,149.97 now £999.97 @ Box.co.uk

This configuration of the HP Pavilion 15 packs a gorgeously smooth 15.6-inch FHD display with 144Hz refresh rate, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 quad core CPU, RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD.View Deal

While we haven’t gone hands-on with this specific model, our HP Gaming Pavilion 15 review shows how beyond the serious horsepower under the hood, this provides a great laptop experience with cool running temperatures and a great battery life.

For pro performance, the 15.6-inch 1080p display up top has a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate. That is kept at high speed with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and a beastly Nvidia RTX 2060 Max-Q dedicated GPU with 6GB GDDR6.

Multitasking is capably handled by 16GB DDR4 RAM and games load in a snap on the 512GB NVMe SSD.

Plus, as is a requirement for any good gaming laptop, this has all the I/O you need for accessories and slotting into your home setup from gigabit ethernet to HDMI.

So, whether you’re an enthusiast looking to take your pro gaming experience on-the-go when lockdown lifts, or someone who has some money saved up and wants to dive into the world of PC gaming in a big way, this is a great way to go!