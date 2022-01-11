HP Laptop 17 hits record low price of just $499

The Windows 11-charged HP Laptop 17 is one of the most affordable 17-inch laptops you can get. If you’re budget shopping for a sub-$500 big screen laptop, this deal is for you.

Walmart currently has the HP Laptop 17-by4061nr for just $499 . Formerly $679, that’s $180 off and a great price for this configuration. It’s also $100 cheaper than Amazon ’s current price and one of the best laptop deals for the money.

HP Laptop 17: was $679 now $499 @ Walmart

The stylishly designed HP Laptop 17 is designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. Zip through day to day tasks, browse the web or consume content with a powerful 11th Gen Intel Core processor and high resolution display. The laptop in this deal has a 17.3-inch FHD 1080p display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe graphics. Its 512GB SSD provides fast and ample storage for your important files.

HP is world renowned for manufacturing many of the industry’s best notebooks. By no means does the HP Laptop 17 sacrifice performance for price. The laptop on sale packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and a 512GB SSD. For video conferencing, it has a built-in HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated digital microphone and dual speakers.

While we didn’t test this exact laptop we tested its near-identical HP Envy series sibling. In our HP Envy 17 review, we liked its minimalist design and comfortable keyboard. Our review unit’s 10th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU had no issues running 40-plus Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos without lag. We expect this laptop’s 11th Gen Intel chip to be on par with multitasking performance.

At 5.2 pounds and 16.3 x 1.0 x 10.7 inches, the HP Laptop 17 is fairly light for a 17-inch notebook. It weighs less than the Dell XPS 17 (5.5 pounds, 14.7 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches) Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8) and Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (5.5 pounds, 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches). It’s significantly lighter than the Acer Aspire 5 (6.6 pounds, 16.7 x 11.4 x 1.1 inches).

For your connectivity needs, the HP Laptop 17 supplies you with two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-A port; and an HDMI 1.4b port. You also get an RJ-45 jack, headphone/microphone combo jack and an SD media card reader.

At just $499, this 17-inch HP laptop is a budget-friendly choice if you’re in the market for a capable laptop with more screen real estate.